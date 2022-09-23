Who should be the next James Bond? Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts

Brosnan in "Black Adam" - Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan is sharing his thoughts on who should be next up to play the secret agent.

"Who should do it? I don’t care," said Brosnan, who portrayed the charming, martini-drinking 007 for four films from 1995-2002, in a GQ interview published Thursday.

"It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be," he continued. "Whoever he be, I wish him well."

Daniel Craig took over the super spy duties after Brosnan's reign, completing a total of five films with his final installment being 2021's No Time to Die.

After passing the torch, Brosnan admittedly hasn't kept up with the franchise, revealing he's only seen two of Craig's films. "I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall," he said. "I’m not too sure about the last one," he said.

"Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…" Brosnan added, without finishing his thought.

Brosnan will be seen onscreen next month as the psychic Dr. Fate opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Black Adam.

