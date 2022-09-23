Today is Friday September 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


GREENVILLE (AP) – A former police officer has been acquitted of murder in the slaying of a Black man in their small Texas town. Shaun Lucas was a white police officer in Wolfe City, a small town where Jonathan Price was a black community activist about 60 miles northeast of Dallas. In October 2020, Lucas answered a fight report at a convenience store when Price greeted him with an outstretched hand and an apology for broken glass. Lucas tried to detain him and when Price resisted, Lucas used a stun gun and then shot Price when he reached for the stun gun.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC