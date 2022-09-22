Tim Roth says he couldn’t believe it when the Marvel Cinematic Universe came calling for ‘She-Hulk’

Acclaimed actor Tim Roth starred as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a job he tells ABC Audio he took enthusiastically, because he got "to play a monster."

"You know, I just felt it was for the kids, when you're picking them up at school," he recalled with a laugh.

Roth says the Marvel Cinematic Universe "didn't exist" when he did The Incredible Hulk.

"It was, you know, before Robert Downey and the Iron Man thing ... I'm sure they saw potential, but we didn't even think about it."

Roth reprised his role within the MCU with a small scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which led directly to the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in which he's a recurring character.

"When they came to me ... I said, 'Really? OK!'" the Pulp Fiction star recalls.

However, performing in the show -- sometimes in a motion-capture suit -- was a different experience. "I had no idea how to operate within this world," he admits.

Luckily, the "brilliant" Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, Maslany's onscreen cousin who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, showed Roth the ropes.

"Mark is someone I've always wanted to work with, so even under these bizarre and fun circumstances, I consider I've worked with him now," Roth smiles. "So they gave me a quick a fast track education, how to operate within that, and figure out that world and ... how to deliver."

He says, "It was a lot of a lot of fun. It was, again, one for the kids, you know?"

A new episode of She-Hulk dropped Thursday on Disney+.

