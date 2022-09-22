‘Best in Dough’ proves you can’t judge a pizza by its toppings

It's a cooking competition, but just for pizza. New to Hulu this week is the series Best in Dough, where pizza makers from all walks of life come together to compete for $10,000 and the title Best in Dough.

Wells Adams hosts the series and tells ABC Audio that he has quite the history with pizza making, thanks to his dad's "midlife crisis."

"He, like, stopped being a doctor and like went to culinary school and then built this huge pizza oven in our backyard," he explains, adding that they would have "huge pizza parties" at his home. "We put out all the dough, all the ingredients, and you could just go make your own pie."

Meanwhile, for head judge and renowned pizza chef Daniele Uditi, pizza and dough have been a lifelong passion. He recalls waking up as a child to see his whole family mixing dough by hand, which only sparked his interest.

"I said, this is like, my God, they're playing with the sticky stuff. I want to play with the sticky stuff too!" he says.

Given that Best in Dough is a competition, it's no surprise that contestants can put together some crazy connections, but surprisingly they sometimes turn out good. Like, one guy that Udiiti calls "the Wizard of Pizza" who used ingredients like "pickle juice, beans water, sausage...tomato sauce [and] barbecue sauce."

"I have a bite, and say this shouldn’t work. I’m pissed off at myself, why am I liking this?" he says.

So, moral of the story? Don't judge a book by its cover, which is what Adams learned. He says that the very items that he wouldn't order if he saw it on a menu "ended up being my favorite things on the show."

