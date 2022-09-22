Longview man sentenced to life for murder fantasized of “becoming a serial killer”

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 4:18 pm

LONGVIEW – A Longview man was sentenced to life in prison by a jury on Thursday for the murder of Lori Follis. According to our news partner KETK, court documents say Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was previously charged and accused of assaulting the woman by hitting her with a hammer. The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office said he had fantasies of “becoming a serial killer.” He had a room in his apartment that was a “slaughter room” and had cutting instruments, saws and a video camera, said authorities. “His fantasies included strangulation, necrophilia and mutilation of women,” said the DA’s office.

There was no romantic relationship between Follis and McCuller. She had been McCuller’s mental-health case worker in the past and had tried to help him. “McCuller was so evil that he caused the death of one of the only friends he had. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lori Follis,” said the DA’s office.

