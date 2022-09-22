Brad Pitt launches gender-neutral skin care line

If you've ever wanted to look like Brad Pitt, here's your chance.

Sort of.

The Oscar winner has launched a new skin care line in partnership with the famed Château Beaucastel wine growers of the Perrin family.

The collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, includes a lineup of products that are all vegan, gender-neutral and designed to slow down signs of aging.

Le Domaine Skincare features four key products: a serum, a cream, a fluid cream and a cleaning emulsion -- all housed in sustainable packaging through the use of recyclable glass bottles and jars, and reusable stoppers made of oak cut from the scraps of the vineyard's wine barrels.

"It is about imitating nature's organic cycles, its original beauty," Pitt said in a statement on the new launch. "In nature, there is no concept of waste. Every discarded thing becomes nourishment for another. This is circularity for Le Domaine Skincare."

Prices for the brand's products range from $80 to $385; they're infused with two active ingredients, GSM10 and ProGR3, which both have been submitted for patents. The ingredients were created in close collaboration with Pierre-Louis Teissedre, a professor of oenology at the University of Bordeaux, and Nicolas Lévy, a clinician and professor of human and medical genetics.

According to the brand's website, GSM10 has antioxidative powers, while ProGR3 is a cosmetic active compound with the capabilities to slow down the effects of human and skin aging.

That said, it can't slow down internet snark. One commenter replied, "I'll see your $800 skincare trio and raise you a $13 bottle of Cetaphil and $8 Tretonoin [sic] 0.1%," the latter referring to a common wrinkle-fighting cream.

