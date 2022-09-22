Today is Thursday September 22, 2022
Temporary lane closure on Spring Hill Road

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Temporary lane closure on Spring Hill RoadLONGVIEW — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Spring Hill Road, between McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway, will experience temporary lane closures to allow for the installation of LED Chevrons Safety Improvements. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. This project consists of the installation of LED Chevrons along Spring Hill Road at three locations. Lane closures are anticipated to last off and on for two weeks. Lanes will be fully open to traffic by 2 p.m. of each day of work. Click here for additional details.



