“What a fantastic human being”: Dave Chappelle, John Stamos salute Bob Saget at scleroderma benefit

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 1:33 pm

Many of the late Bob Saget's comedian friends were on hand in Los Angeles Wednesday night to salute him at the annual Scleroderma Research Foundation benefit he'd been involved with for more than 30 years.

Saget, who died in January, lost his sister Gay to the life-threatening autoimmune disease in 1994.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saget's longtime friend and Full House co-star John Stamos introduced a video tribute to Saget. "I’ve spoken so much about him, written so much about him, and I just love him so dearly I would give anything to have him back," an emotional Stamos expressed.

Dave Chappelle, Kevin Nealon, Bill Burr, Kathy Griffin, Joel McHale, Rosie O'Donnell, Jeff Ross and Jimmy Kimmel also took the stage at various points.

Jeff Ross noted, "Tonight’s a tribute but it's also a celebration that we all got to know that guy, that he got to have this influence on our lives."

He added, "You didn't really know Bob until you saw him host a Scleroderma Research dinner -- that was the true Bob Saget. He was emotional, he was the most sincere I’ve ever seen him onstage other than when he was acting on Broadway or something."

Chappelle introduced a tribute to his friend, telling the crowd, "Tonight I got drunk because I love Bob so much. Bob, I can feel you in this room tonight."

He also said of Saget, "What a fantastic human being."

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, was a co-chair of the event, which also featured music and tributes from another one of Saget's close friends, musician John Mayer.

