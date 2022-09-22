Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after “threatening comments”

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 12:58 pm

GRAND SALINE – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there is no threat to everyone at the district. “Our first and foremost goal is to make sure students and staff are safe at school. Threatening speech will not be tolerated and will result in swift and severe consequences,” said Grand Saline ISD in a prepared statement.

Officials said parents should reiterate to their children that they should tell adults if they hear any threatening speech or behavior. Authorities also said students should not joke about harming others. If there are any questions people can call their campus principal or Grand Saline ISD Superintendent Micah Lewis at 903-962-7546.

