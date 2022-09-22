Today is Thursday September 22, 2022
East Texas State Fair kicks off Friday

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 4:01 pm
East Texas State Fair kicks off FridayTYLER — Friday is the first day of Tyler’s East Texas State Fair, and the big event runs through October 2. Attractions include live music, exhibits, special events, carnival rides and games, the Livestock Show, the Academic Rodeo, plenty of food, and lots more. Hours are 2:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. weekdays and 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m on. weekends. Carnival hours are Monday-Thursday, 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday, 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Saturday, 12:00 noon-11:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:00 noon-10:00 p.m. Click here for a full look at this year’s fair.



