Tyler Parks and Rec plans meeting to discuss P.T. Cole Park renovations

Tyler Parks and Rec plans meeting to discuss P.T. Cole Park renovationsTYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreations Department is hosting a public meeting regarding the P.T. Cole Park renovations on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at P.T. Cole Park on S. Vine Ave. Officials say the park will be receiving new playground equipment, a new quarter-mile walking trail, a new spray ground, a new pavilion, two new half basketball courts, parking areas, and general upgrades to the restroom facility and grounds. They say the purpose of the meeting is to display renderings of the new amenities and address any concerns, questions, or recommendations. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the Rose Garden Center. For more information about this and other Tyler Parks and Rec Improvement Projects, visit this link or call (903) 531-1370.



