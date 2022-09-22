In Brief: ‘Criminal Minds’ revival coming to Paramount+ in November, and more

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2022 at 7:51 am

HBO announced on Wednesday that a new episode of the docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed is in the works following Syed’s release from prison on Monday. The new episode will feature “exclusive access” to Syed “leading up to and following his release from prison,” according to the cabler, and will debut on HBO in 2023. Syed, now 41, has been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years since his arrest in 1999. He was just 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000. He has maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in Lee's death...

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey has been tapped to play Fiyero in the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening,” Bailey tweeted, along with a link to Variety‘s story. “We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked.” The Broadway show -- a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda became the Good Witch -- opened on Broadway in 2003 and has earned more than $1 billion to date. It's second only to The Lion King as the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time...

Paramount+ has announced the official airdate for Criminal Minds: Evolution, a revival of the police drama Criminal Minds, which originally aired on CBS from 2005-2020. The 10-episode first season of the new series will premiere with two episodes on November 24. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursday until the midseason finale on December 15. New episodes will resume airing on January 12 until the finale on February 9. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster are all on board for the revival, though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not return...

Big changes are coming to NBC's Chicago Med. Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving, and Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton, according to Variety. During the season eight premiere, Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo -- played by Riley Voelkel -- an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season. Rafferty's character suffered a stroke during surgery at the end of season seven. She briefly appeared in the season-eight premiere...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back