Two Longview students arrested over alleged threats of violence against schools

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 5:20 pm

LONGVIEW — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police say the allegations were investigated by members of two school districts and the police department, which resulted in the two juveniles being apprehended. Police said that on Monday morning, an officer working at Pine Tree High School was made aware of a “threat of violence toward the school” made by a student on campus. A school resource officer at Longview ISD responded to allegations of a threat of violence made by a student of the Judson Middle School campus, police said.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed both threats to be valid and detectives with LPD obtained a directive to apprehend two students from a local judge on the charge of the threat of exhibition or use of a firearm.

Go Back