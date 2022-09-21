Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Beverly Hills Cop sequel arrests original stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 5:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy: Netflix

Eddie Murphy's forthcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley has secured four of the original movie series' stars.

Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, who played, respectively, detective partners William "Billy" Rosewood and John Taggart, will walk the beat once again with Murphy's Axel Foley.

Brosnan Pinchot, who stole whole scenes as flamboyant gallery worker Serge, and Paul Reiser, who played Murphy's detective partner in Detroit, Jeffrey, have also come aboard.

As previously reported, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are also in the cast.

The film is currently in production, but the plot details are still under wraps.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC