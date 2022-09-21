One dead in Harrison County oil well accident

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 4:35 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. That’s according to our news partner KETK. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Authorities say that they have ruled the death accidental after examining the evidence and conducting interviews. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all industrial accidents, will now be conducting an administrative investigation of Tuesday’s accident.

