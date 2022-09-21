Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One dead in Harrison County oil well accident

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One dead in Harrison County oil well accidentHARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. That’s according to our news partner KETK. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Authorities say that they have ruled the death accidental after examining the evidence and conducting interviews. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all industrial accidents, will now be conducting an administrative investigation of Tuesday’s accident.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC