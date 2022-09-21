Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
Three arrested after high speed chase ends in Van

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 4:31 pm
Three arrested after high speed chase ends in VanVAN – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from the Garland Police Department. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call, they were told that shots had been fired by two males with weapons. The suspects fled the scene and police began pursuing them before they finally stopped near Van, according to Garland police. Further details were not immediately available.



