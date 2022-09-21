Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after allegations “deemed unfounded”

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 4:26 pm
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after allegations “deemed unfounded”JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has returned to the department after allegations against him were “deemed unfounded,” said the city of Jacksonville on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials launched an almost three-week long investigation. Williams returned to work on Sept. 20 after a third-party investigatory firm, Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP, looked into the allegations. Attorney Darrell Noga spearheaded the investigation and said, “in summation, we [Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP] are of the opinion that this investigation may be concluded and the allegations against Chief Williams be deemed unfounded. We see no reason Chief Williams should not return to work.” Williams was on paid leave from Aug. 29 through Sept. 19.



