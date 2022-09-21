Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School repaired

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 3:59 pm
WHITEHOUSE — In a statement released to Whitehouse ISD parents on Wednesday, the district said a sinkhole that developed at Whitehouse High School September 14 has been repaired and the main drive is open. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Normal student parking resumes Thursday. School officials also remind parents that students are only to be dropped off at the designated drop off at the front of the school and not in the student parking lot. The sinkhole developed on the Main Campus Drive just beyond the guard gate, and a detour became necessary.



