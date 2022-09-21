Bullard-based veterans tribute wall makes a stop at Texas Tech

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 3:59 pm

LUBBOCK — A traveling memorial to those who died in Vietnam went on display Wednesday at Texas Tech’s Memorial Circle. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is based in Bullard. The organization has tributes to people who served in each war and conflict since World War I. The group says it’s a chance for people who have not seen the wall in Washington, D.C, to find closure and recognition. Texas Tech’s interim director of military and veterans programs says the tribute is a celebration of freedom and an opportunity to educate present and future generations on the sacrifice made by those whose names are on the wall. The wall stays on display at Texas Tech through Sunday, travels to other parts of the country, and then returns to Texas in November with stops in Kingsville and Denton.

