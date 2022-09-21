Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 1:25 pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax. Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify this week. Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.



