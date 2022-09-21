Today is Wednesday September 21, 2022
Judge dismisses disciplinary case against Texas AG’s deputy

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 7:31 am
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has thrown out a suit the state bar brought seeking to discipline the top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the Republican’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud. A similar case against Paxton remains pending in another court. Judge John Youngblood dismissed the case against First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster with prejudice last week. He ruled that he lacks jurisdiction over the petition brought by State Bar of Texas under the “separation of powers doctrine.” The bar is an arm of the Texas Supreme Court. Paxton celebrated the victory and called the case “utterly meritless.”



