Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2022 at 4:41 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege happened just after midday Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. School district police say they ordered a total lockdown and emergency response, including alerts to parents. Parents descended on the school, with some physically struggling with police. Some were detained and handcuffed, but there were no immediate reports of arrests. The scare was the latest in a wave of such incidents since the May 24 mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.



