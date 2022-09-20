Bipartisan mayors voice criticism of new voting restrictions

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 5:17 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A bipartisan group of mayors say that whatever political differences they might have, they are united in fighting against recent voting restrictions enacted in some Republican-controlled states that they view as an attack on democracy. The mayors spoke on Tuesday at the National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights, a three-day conference held in Houston to discuss strategies on promoting voter rights education. The conference comes as Republican lawmakers around the country have tightened voting rules, an effort that has been fueled in part by false claims from Trump and his allies about widespread fraud. Secretary of State John Scott says Texas’ new voting laws “ensure that we can have confidence on the way that elections are conducted.”

Go Back