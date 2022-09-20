The Golden Globes to resume as live televised ceremony in 2023

After weathering negative headlines that tarnished the award show's already controversial reputation, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The Golden Globes found itself embroiled in controversy in early 2021, after accusations of sexism and racism were leveled at the organization. The organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), had long maintained its status in Hollywood despite having zero minority journalists in its voting ranks and engaging in other "unethical conduct," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, its former president was ousted after an email from him surfaced in which he allegedly referred to Black Lives Matter as a "racist hate movement."

In response, NBC severed its ties with the organization as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Shonda Rhimes and Mark Ruffalo publicly dragged it. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three acting trophies from the organization in protest.

The HFPA subsequently vowed it would be making "transformational changes" to boost minority membership and representation, and increase transparency into the organization and its inner workings.

A 2021 event was held, but it wasn't televised, and no major celebrities showed up.

In the announcement of the show's return, Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal television and streaming's chairman noted, "We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80thAnniversary in January 2023."

For her part, Helen Hoehne, president of the organization said, "The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

It remains to be seen, however, if the entertainment industry is as "thrilled" as Hoehne is to have the event return.

