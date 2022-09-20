Today is Tuesday September 20, 2022
Officials: Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 3:50 pm
Officials: Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to schoolQUITMAN – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. According to our news partner KETK, Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun to school the next day and that the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let me be clear, there was no weapon on school property at any time,” Turner said. “However, we take each threat seriously.” Turner said an arrest was made Monday evening by Quitman police.



