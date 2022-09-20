Reward offered in theft of safe full of family mementos

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 1:33 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A safe full of family mementos, firearms, money, and more was stolen from a Smith County residence last week. According to our news partner KETK, the family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the case. Sheriff Larry Smith said items in the safe included firearms, a Rolex watch, two wedding rings, a 1984 Baylor class ring with emeralds and small diamonds, numerous James Avery items, and cash. According to Smith, the items carry a huge sentimental value to the family, since most of the stolen property belonged to deceased spouses.

Smith said this is “an extremely heartbreaking incident that has occurred to this blended family who have both lost former spouses. We ask that you please get the word out to as many as possible to help solve this cowardly and heinous crime.”

Go Back