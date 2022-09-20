Today is Tuesday September 20, 2022
Police seek leads in overnight shootings

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 12:48 pm
Police seek leads in overnight shootingsTYLER – Two pre-dawn shootings Tuesday in Tyler have left one man and a juvenile injured according to Tyler police, who are seeking leads in both cases. According to our news partner KETK, officials said police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on N. Bois D’Arc Avenue near the 25th Street intersection, where they reported finding a juvenile male shot. There was evidence of multiple shell casings, and officials said it is believed there were multiple people involved. Police said they have no suspect information at this time, and the minor has undergone surgery to remove the bullet. He is expected to recover, according to officials.

At 1:40 a.m., officials said officers heard shots and responded nearby to the scene on W. Claude Street where a man was shot in leg at a residence. Officials said suspects shot at the residence, and nearby officers who heard the shots applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was transported to a hospital and later released. There is no indication the shootings are related, according to officials, and anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.



