29 Tyler teachers nominated for incentive pay

September 20, 2022
Auto DraftTYLER — 29 Tyler ISD teachers have qualified to be nominated for a TOP Teacher Designation based on the 2021-2022 school year. According to a news release, a TOP (Tyler Optimal Performance) Teacher is a teacher at one the district’s current Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) campuses who has met stringent criteria such as student growth metrics, teacher observation data, attendance, and student surveys. Nine Tyler ISD teachers were approved for designations in the 2020-2021 school year. Click here for more details.



