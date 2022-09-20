Paris Hilton offers “big reward” for missing Chihuahua

Paris and Diamond Baby - Said Elatab/MEGA/GC Images

In what seems as if it could have been a plot from a 1998 straight-to-video movie, one of Paris Hilton's prized pooches is missing, and the hotel heiress is leaving no stone unturned to get her back.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words," Hilton told her more than 20 million Instagram followers, along with a video of the tiny dog, who can be currently seen in Hilton Hotels commercials with Paris.

"Diamond Baby...has been missing since last Wednesday," she continued. "I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open."

She added, "My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her."



Paris opened an email address for any "tips or leads" at finddiamondbaby@gmail.com.

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked," Hilton pleaded, adding she's "hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and [is] looking into dog finding drones" to help find the pocket pooch.

