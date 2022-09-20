Smith County fire marshal resigning; two other resignations also accepted

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 11:41 am

TYLER — Smith County is looking for a new fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. The Commissioners Court Tuesday accepted the resignation of Jay Brooks, who is wrapping up his second tour of duty in that post. Brooks (pictured) says he will be leaving to take a position as a software developer in the private sector. The court also accepted the earlier-announced resignation of Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, who will become police chief in San Augustine ISD. Both departures are effective October 1. Also stepping down: Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy, effective September 30, due to health reasons.

