Alex Jones makes first appearance outside Sandy Hook trial

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2022 at 12:37 pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – After bashing the proceedings on his web show, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has made his first appearance outside a courthouse in Connecticut where a jury will determine how much in damages he should pay for telling his audience the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones showed up and made comments outside, but left a short time later, indicating he wouldn’t be testifying Tuesday. Jones has been criticizing the proceedings from his Infowars studio in Austin, calling it a “show trial.” He has already been found liable for damages and the trial is to decide how much he must pay eight families and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.



