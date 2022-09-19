Today is Monday September 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chiefs starting LB Willie Gay suspended four games

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 6:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended by the NFL for four games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January in Overland Park, Kansas, on a charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000, a misdemeanor.

Gay’s suspension will begin immediately. He will miss games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills and is eligible to return after the Week 6 game against Buffalo.

Gay agreed over the summer to enter a diversion program to resolve the criminal case.

For the next two weeks, according to NFL rules, Gay is prohibited from entering the Chiefs’ practice facility or having any contact with team officials. After two weeks, he can enter the team facility and attend team meetings.

Gay started both games for the Chiefs this season and is tied for second on the team in tackles with 16. He is also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (2) and passes defended (2).

Nick Bolton has been the Chiefs’ other starting linebacker as Kansas City opened in nickel defense against the Cardinals and Chargers in the first two games.

The Chiefs drafted a linebacker, Leo Chenal, in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal has played 32 of 137 defensive snaps this season, third most on the team at linebacker. The Chiefs’ other linebackers are veterans Elijah Lee and Darius Harris, who have played mainly on special teams, and undrafted rookie Jack Cochrane.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC