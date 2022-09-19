Smith County encourages voter registration Tuesday

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 4:29 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Elections Office and deputy voter registrars are joining forces to set up voter registration locations throughout Smith County Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. As quoted in a news release, Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said, “It is important that people are registered to vote in local, state and national elections, so they can use their voice in who is elected into office.” Chief Deputy Elections Administrator Edna Morris added, “It is also an opportunity to educate the voters on how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots,” also as quoted in the release. Morris said elections office workers and registrars will additionally focus on reminding voters to update their addresses on their voter registration if they have recently moved. Click here for more information.

