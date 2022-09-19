Bused, flown migrants can live in U.S. — for now

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 3:56 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses, and planes, and the cost to taxpayers. The immigrants are at least temporarily allowed to be in the U.S. to pursue asylum or while on humanitarian parole. The Florida Legislature allocated $12 million for its program. Texas has committed billions of dollars to the governor’s unprecedented move into border security that includes the the bus trips. The city of El Paso last week contracted a private bus company at a cost of up to $2 million. It plans to seek reimbursement from the federal government.

Go Back