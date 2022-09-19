U.S. migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (AP) – U.S. authorities say the number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans captured at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August. At the same time, migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently. Administration officials told The Associated Press on Monday that authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American “Northern Triangle” countries for a third straight month.

