Body of missing Athens hiker recovered in Nevada

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 3:51 pm
Body of missing Athens hiker recovered in NevadaLAS VEGAS, Nevada – The body of a missing Athens man was recovered on Nevada’s Mt. Charleston over the weekend. Rock Stanley, 75, was found Saturday morning according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. According to our news partner KETK, the Clark County Coroner’s Office has since officially identified Stanley. Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. His family said he left for a hike on Mount Charleston and never came back. According to Stanley’s son, he had texted his brother early in the morning on the 23rd, saying he got lost on the trail and that he was trying to backtrack. Nobody heard from him after that. Red Rock Search and Rescue led five searches with volunteers looking for Stanley while he was missing. Stanley and his wife were visiting Las Vegas from Athens on a yearly trip.



