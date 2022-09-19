Today is Monday September 19, 2022
Uvalde children grapple with trauma after school massacre

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 3:58 pm
UVALDE (AP) — Students who survived the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde are spending the summer with a host of mental health issues including grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. One 11-year-old girl was in the hospital for weeks due to her racing heart following the massacre at Robb Elementary. Another girl hides when she sees people who resemble the gunman who killed 21 people at her school. Meanwhile, parents find themselves unable to help and worry about access to adequate mental health care in the largely Hispanic town.



