Adria Arjona on being in ‘Star Wars” first love scene, who she’d love to dress up as in ‘Andor’

On Wednesday, Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars show, blasts off with a two-episode premiere.

The 12-episode prequel series -- the longest yet for a Disney+ show -- centers on Diego Luna's titular Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebellion as the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy.

Written and executive produced by Rogue One's Tony Gilroy, the show shares that fan favorite Star Wars film's darker, more grounded feel.

6 Underground star Adria Arjona plays Bix, a strong-willed salvage company owner whose loyalties to Andor put her in danger.

In the course of the first episodes, her character also does something never seen before in a Star Wars production: She sleeps with another character.

Wary of spoilers, Arjona says with a laugh to ABC Audio: "You're the first person to point it out, I didn't want to point it out myself!"

Arjona explains, "Tony Gilroy [was] the reason why everyone is so invested and attracted to this [project]."

"I mean, I'm a huge Star Wars fan, but just being able to be a part of something that Tony has his finger on is quite special and it feels very special."

Her character will certainly be popping up in cosplay form, something that took Arjona by surprise: "Stop! Stop! I'm getting goosebumps, do you really think so?! That's kind of amazing," she exclaimed with a laugh.

That said, she admitted what costume she was dying to don in the show. "I just want to have, like, one shot in the second part of the show that I can be a Stormtrooper and only I will know what scene it was. That's all I want!"

