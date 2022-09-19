Fourth man convicted for role in 2020 Tyler shooting

TYLER – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a fatal 2020 shooting on Vance Street in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Trey Barreau, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had been previously indicted for murder but pleaded guilty to burglary for his role in the shooting. Barreau is the fourth and final co-defendant to be convicted for charges related to the shooting. Of his co-defendants, two were convicted for murder and another also pleaded guilty to burglary.

The four men were arrested after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough. According to officers at the time, McCullough knocked on Kobe Warthsaw’s door on Vance Street and a fight started. Warthsaw went to trial for the shooting in May and was sentenced to 40 years for murder. The three other co-defendants pleaded guilty to their roles in the shooting.

