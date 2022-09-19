Today is Monday September 19, 2022
Hegar: Record $309 million in unclaimed property returned in Fiscal 2022

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 12:45 pm
AUSTIN — The Texas Comptroller’s office approved and paid out a record $309 million in unclaimed property during the past fiscal year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday. This is the third time the comptroller’s office has returned $300 million or more in unclaimed property in a fiscal year, according to a news release. In fiscal 2019, the Comptroller’s office returned a then-record $308 million to its rightful property owners; in fiscal 2020, the Comptroller’s office returned $300 million in unclaimed property. Hegar encourages everyone to visit this link to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.



