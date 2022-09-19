‘Dancing with the Stars’ premieres tonight: How to watch and what to know

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 11:41 am

ABC

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is finally here! The new star-studded season premieres Monday, Sept. 19.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks are co-hosting, and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are returning as judges.



Banks became the show's first solo host for season 29 in 2020. Ribeiro, who rose to fame on the television sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was announced as her co-host in July. He's also a former Mirror Ball champion after winning season 19 of the show while partnered with pro Witney Carson.



In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Ribeiro described the upcoming season as "amazing," "spectacular" and "heartwarming."

Unlike previous seasons, which were broadcast live on ABC, you'll be able to see your favorite stars bust a move on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Season 31's exciting lineup includes actress Selma Blair, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, CODA actor Daniel Durant, Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and many more.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio are also making DWTS history as the first family members to compete against each other on the show.

