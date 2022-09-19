Today is Monday September 19, 2022
New pastor for Mobberly Baptist Church

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 11:55 am
New pastor for Mobberly Baptist ChurchLONGVIEW – After 21 months of searching, Longview’s Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. According to our news partner KETK, this comes after the death of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone in March 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome that we’ve ever received from a church. There is just a sense of excitement,” said new pastor Andrew Hebert. He was previously a lead pastor of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo since 2016. Hebert is the sixth pastor in Mobberly’s 84-year history.



