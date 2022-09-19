Today is Monday September 19, 2022
In Brief: Woody Allen announces retirement, and more

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 8:39 am
Woody Allen has announced his retirement from filmmaking. In an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen says he wants to move away from filmmaking and concentrate more on his writing. At 86, he's in Europe working on his latest -- and what now looks to be his final -- film, WASP 22. Allen has previously declared that he s become disenchanted with the movie business. Additionally, ongoing allegations of sexual abuse concerning his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he s denied, have made him a polarizing figure in Hollywood. Allen's award-winning career spans six decades...

Sony's Columbia Pictures has set a release date of June 7, 2024 for a new Karate Kid kid film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details surrounding the project have not been released, however it has been described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise."  The first Karate Kid film, starring Ralph Macchio in the title role and the late Pat Morita as his teacher, Mr. Miyagi, debuted in 1984 and has launched three sequels, a 2010 reboot and, most recently, the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, starring Macchio...

