Today is Monday September 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Couple arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Couple arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East TexasHARRISON COUNTY — Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports, officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to stop, officials said a pursuit began and continued west in Gregg and Smith counties. The vehicle eventually turned back eastbound, and officials said the pursuit continued into Louisiana until Greenwood Police spiked the car near the Louisiana Visitor Center. Officials said a foot pursuit began and shortly after Reginald Sanders, 22 of Shreveport, and Shauntavia Newson, 23 of Lancaster, were arrested. “Sanders was wanted out of multiple agencies in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations,” officials said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC