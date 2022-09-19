Couple arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2022 at 7:59 am

HARRISON COUNTY — Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports, officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to stop, officials said a pursuit began and continued west in Gregg and Smith counties. The vehicle eventually turned back eastbound, and officials said the pursuit continued into Louisiana until Greenwood Police spiked the car near the Louisiana Visitor Center. Officials said a foot pursuit began and shortly after Reginald Sanders, 22 of Shreveport, and Shauntavia Newson, 23 of Lancaster, were arrested. “Sanders was wanted out of multiple agencies in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations,” officials said.

Go Back