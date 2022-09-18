Ravens quarterback Jackson sets NFL record 11th 100-yard rushing game

September 18, 2022

By JAMISON HENSLEY

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson said this past week that he had an answer for the Miami Dolphins’ blitzing defense, and it turned out to be a record-setting one.

A year after getting shut down by the Dolphins, Jackson responded with his NFL record 11th 100-yard rushing game, which included a 79-yard touchdown run in a 42-38 loss.

Jackson, who had 118 yards rushing through three quarters, eclipsed Michael Vick for most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in the regular season. He set the mark by breaking through the middle of the line on third-and-2, outrunning the Dolphins’ defense for a 79-yard run — which was the longest of his career.

In the end, Jackson finished with headline-worthy numbers, despite the Ravens’ fourth-quarter collapse. He posted 119 yards and the touchdown run on the ground with his nine carries, and threw for 318 yards and three more scores on 21-of-29 passing.

Last year, the Dolphins held the Ravens to 10 points, their fewest ever with Jackson, because they were able to apply pressure on him with repeated blitzes. On Sunday, Jackson made Miami pay with three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Rashod Bateman.

Jackson became the first player in the past 25 years with a 75-yard run and a 75-yard pass in the same game. This marks his sixth career game with 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, which is twice as many as any other quarterback in NFL history.

