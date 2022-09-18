Today is Sunday September 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has fatally shot a man during an arrest. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says police were called to the city’s west side on Sunday after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest. McManus says when police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers. McManus alleges the man yelled he had a gun before reaching for his waistband. One officer, who was injured in the struggle, fired three shots, hitting the man, who died at the scene. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. No weapon was found on him.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC