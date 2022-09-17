Michigan voters on abortion rights, EVs, economy ahead of election

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2022 at 4:03 pm

ABC News

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) -- As the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, ABC News hit the ground in the city as well as the University of Michigan campus to speak to voters on the most important issues that are on their minds.

The state is gearing up to be ground zero of a battle over abortion rights after the state Supreme Court ordered an abortion ballot initiative, which seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state and will be voted on in November. It was originally deadlocked by the board of canvassers in August.

Zaynab Alsalman, a senior at the University of Michigan, says the decision to have an abortion should not be decided by the government.

"I do think a woman should have the ability to choose whether or not they want to have an abortion," said Alsalman to ABC News. "It's a very personal choice and it's very vulnerable to make that decision. It's just a personal choice."

Sam Dubose and Stephen Oduro, also seniors at the University of Michigan, identify as pro-abortion rights and they say the topic of abortion will influence many people to head to the polls on Election Day.

"I think restricting people from things like abortion, that's just pretty dangerous, in my opinion," said Oduro to ABC News. "As a male, I don't think it's my position to be saying, 'Oh no, you can't be doing this with your body.' I think it's a whole messed up situation personally."

"I'm going to vote my conscience," said Dubose to ABC News. "I know what I'm going to do."

President Joe Biden also visited the city's Auto Show on Wednesday, touting the future of electric cars in America but some, like Michigan native Gary Novak, is unconvinced about transitioning vehicles away from gas.

"I just don't think the infrastructure is there yet," said Novak to ABC News, who identifies as a conservative and formerly worked in the automotive industry. "I still think we're a long way off. And I don't think people are going to want to sit for a long recharge time."

Hannah, a student at the University of Michigan who says she mostly votes Democratic and did not give a last name, disagrees with skeptics of electrical vehicles.

"I really appreciate the way that [the Biden] administration is handling that sort of transition from fuel vehicles to EVs," Hannah said to ABC News.

"The climate crisis that we're in today, it's important to shift focus to other sources of power," she added.

The consequences of inflation on the economy are also on the minds of voters, including Ralph Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit.

"I would like to see the prices go down even though everybody is working but it seems like the prices are going up," Johnson told ABC News.

"Now you have to be very specific in what you get," he added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back