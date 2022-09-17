Today is Saturday September 17, 2022
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2022 at 8:33 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. The ruling Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision is not likely the last word on a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas and could affect how some of the world’s biggest tech companies regulate content by their users. A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeal court. The Texas law has been challenged by tech trade groups that warn that it would prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech.



