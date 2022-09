WEEK 4 HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2022 at 3:37 am

WEEK 4 SCORES

Jacksonville 31, at Pine Tree 21 (FINAL)

at Brownsboro 49, Spring Hill 28 (FINAL)

Carthage 42, at Marshall 0 (FINAL)

Whitehouse 57, at Henderson 28 (FINAL)

Gilmer 31, at Lindale 23 (FINAL)

Chapel Hill 42, at Nacogdoches 17 (FINAL)

Mineola 44, at Bullard 43 (FINAL / OT)

at Malakoff 52, Gladewater 13 (FINAL)

Kaufman 35, at Athens 21 (FINAL)

Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28 (FINAL)

Frisco Independence 24, at Pittsburg 13 (FINAL)

at Canton 35, Mabank 7 (FINAL)

Center 65, at Daingerfield 44 (FINAL)

at Alvarado 31, Rusk 21 (FINAL)

at Paris 45, Van 13 (FINAL)

Winnsboro 54, at New Boston 28 (FINAL)

Tatum 49, at West Rusk 32 (FINAL)

at Mount Vernon 65, Sabine 28 (FINAL)

at Brook Hill 55, White Oak 29 (FINAL)

at Liberty-Eylau 16, Atlanta 14 (FINAL)

Arp 66, at Tenaha 51 (FINAL)

at Winona 23, Frankston 18 (FINAL)

Troup 60, at Paul Pewitt 56 (FINAL)

at Grand Saline 42, Eustace 0 (FINAL)

at Timpson 40, Waskom 14 (FINAL)

at Redwater 14, New Diana 7 (FINAL)

at DeKalb 47, Harmony 33 (FINAL)

at Beckville 51, Elysian Fields 19 (FINAL)

at Harleton 41, Maud 13 (FINAL)

at Hooks 40, Hawkins 0 (FINAL)

Quitman 15, at Ore City 13 (FINAL)

at Union Grove 14, Linden-Kildare 12 (FINAL)

at Alba-Golden 43, Big Sandy 25 (FINAL)

at Garrison 28, Alto 20 (FINAL)

at Colmesneil 36, Overton 24 (FINAL)

at Carlisle 50, Mildred 30 (FINAL)

Tyler Grace Community 56, at Lone Oak 21 (4th)

at Cumby 50, Tyler All Saints 0 (FINAL)

Union Hill 47, at Milford 14 (FINAL)

