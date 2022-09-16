Chargers QB Justin Herbert day-to-day with fracture to rib cartilage

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 6:21 pm

By ESPN.com

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is day-to-day, coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

“The CT scan did confirm that,” Staley said about Herbert’s diagnosis, adding that it was “good news.”

“We’ll know a lot more about practice and stuff like that on Wednesday,” Staley said. “Going to take the weekend and beginning Monday, Tuesday to learn a lot more.”

The Chargers (1-1) have nine days before they play a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s just going to come down to comfort,” Staley said about Herbert’s ability to return. “It’s such a rotational position, just going to have to make sure that he’s comfortable, and we’re not going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week.”

With 5 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in Thursday night’s game, Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna delivered a hit that left Herbert lying on the field for an extended period.

Herbert missed one play before returning, and then was immediately crushed between Chiefs pass-rushers Frank Clark and George Karlaftis, but he remained in the game.

Staley said there was a discussion with the medical staff and Herbert before he returned.

“We have full trust in one another, and he’s going to tell me, he’s going to show me, and the medical people are going to tell me if this isn’t something that should happen,” Staley said.

On the Chargers’ final offensive possession with 2:11 remaining, Herbert began to run to his right outside the pocket before he threw away a short pass in apparent pain. On the ensuing snap, Herbert completed a 35-yard dart over the middle to receiver DeAndre Carter, and several plays later he completed a 7-yard pass to Joshua Palmer for a touchdown to make it a one-possession game, 27-24.

“It’s football and you’re going to have some moments where you’re feeling like that and that’s not just exclusive to the quarterback position,” Staley said of Herbert playing through pain.

Herbert, who had won his first two games at Arrowhead Stadium entering Thursday, finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also threw an interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs their first lead with 10:29 remaining.

The Chargers’ offensive line also appears to have avoided serious injury despite center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins leaving the game.

Linsley suffered a knee injury but “just had to have an injection to calm it down,” Staley said, adding that the All-Pro center should return to practice “at some point next week.”

Pipkins suffered a lateral foot sprain and is day-to-day, according to Staley.

Go Back